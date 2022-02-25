U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Quintessa Nash stands for a portrait at the New Jersey National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022. Nash is a bone marrow donor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 20:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, New Jersey Soldier gives gift of life [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Jersey Soldier gives gift of life
