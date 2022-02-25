New Jersey Soldier gives gift of life

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Quintessa Nash speaks with guests at a Black History Month observance on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022. Nash spoke at the event about being a bone marrow match and donor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

