New Jersey Soldier gives gift of life

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Quintessa Nash speaks with guests at a Black History Month observance on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022. Nash spoke at the event about being a bone marrow match and donor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    health
    wellness
    Black History Month
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    bone marrow
    NJNG

