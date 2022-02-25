U.S. Army Col. Bill Morris, left, chief of staff, New Jersey Army National Guard presents Sgt. 1st Class Quintessa Nash with a certificate of appreciation during a Black History Month observance on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 25, 2022. Nash spoke about her experiences as a bone marrow match and donor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 20:08 Photo ID: 7071533 VIRIN: 220225-Z-NI803-1016 Resolution: 4989x3326 Size: 6.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey Soldier gives gift of life [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.