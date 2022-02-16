Mr. Caleb Gibson leads a C2IMERA training on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb, 16, 2022. The C2 force element of the lead wing will organize as an A-Staff in order to easily integrate with existing Joint C2 structure and provide expeditionary Wing C2 for subordinate forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 17:17
|Photo ID:
|7071361
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-XG511-1090
|Resolution:
|7313x4881
|Size:
|13.76 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT