Members of the 366th Fighter Wing conduct basic multi-capable Airmen training as part of a lead wing exercise on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb, 16, 2022. Lead Wings are scalable, resilient, adaptive, and proactive forces able to operate in a contested environment with joint and coalition partners.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham)
|02.16.2022
|02.28.2022 17:16
|7071358
|220216-F-XG511-1005
|7360x4912
|14.51 MB
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|1
|0
This work, Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
