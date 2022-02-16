A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, sets up a satellite on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 16, 2022. Air Combat Command Airmen organize, train, and prepare to enable airpower generation, force employment, and mission sustainment in support of a lead wing under the Air Force’s Force Generation, or AFFORGEN cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 17:17 Photo ID: 7071360 VIRIN: 220216-F-XG511-1058 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 19.88 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.