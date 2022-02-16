Agile Combat Employment exercise

Members of the 366th Fighter Wing set up the wing operations center (WOC) on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb, 16, 2022. A lead wing ‘s operations center is used to command and control sortie generation for multiple mission generation squadrons which may or may not come from the same air base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham)

