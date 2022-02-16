Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Agile Combat Employment exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 366th Fighter Wing set up the wing operations center (WOC) on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb, 16, 2022. A lead wing ‘s operations center is used to command and control sortie generation for multiple mission generation squadrons which may or may not come from the same air base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 17:17
    Photo ID: 7071359
    VIRIN: 220216-F-XG511-1011
    Resolution: 7283x4861
    Size: 15.9 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ACC"
    "Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment exercise
    RG22-2

