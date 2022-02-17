Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A Niger Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes) member searches a vehicle during a training event at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 17, 2022. Vehicle searches are part of an eight-week military operations course taught by 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron air advisors to strengthen defense capabilities, while enhancing the long-standing military-to-military U.S. and Niger parternership.Training alongside our African partners forges strategic relationships, and builds the operational confidence to cohesively join forces anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    VIRIN: 220217-F-EI771-0142
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    This work, 409 AEG Airmen train Nigerien Armed Forces [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

