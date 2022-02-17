A Niger Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes) member searches a vehicle during a training event at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 17, 2022. Vehicle searches are part of an eight-week military operations course taught by 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron air advisors to strengthen defense capabilities, while enhancing the long-standing military-to-military U.S. and Niger parternership.Training alongside our African partners forges strategic relationships, and builds the operational confidence to cohesively join forces anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:48 Photo ID: 7070146 VIRIN: 220217-F-EI771-0142 Resolution: 4908x3286 Size: 4.2 MB Location: AGADEZ, NE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 409 AEG Airmen train Nigerien Armed Forces [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.