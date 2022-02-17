U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Parker, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron air advisor laughs at a joke from a Niger Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes) member during a training event at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 17, 2022. The training included detaining, handcuffing, individual and vehicle searches to help strengthen FAN defense capabilities in support of a more secure, stable Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7070144
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-EI771-0099
|Resolution:
|5700x4024
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 409 AEG Airmen train Nigerien Armed Forces [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
