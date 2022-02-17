409 AEG Airmen train Nigerien Armed Forces

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Parker, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron air advisor laughs at a joke from a Niger Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes) member during a training event at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 17, 2022. The training included detaining, handcuffing, individual and vehicle searches to help strengthen FAN defense capabilities in support of a more secure, stable Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

