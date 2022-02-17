409 AEG Airmen train Nigerien Armed Forces

Niger Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes) members watch their counterparts search a vehicle during a training event at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 17, 2022. Thirty FAN members received training from the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron air advisors on various tactics to help strengthen their defense capabilities to better counter-transnational threats. Training alongside our African partners forges strategic relationships, and builds the operational confidence to cohesively join forces anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

