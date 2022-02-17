Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409 AEG Airmen train Nigerien Armed Forces [Image 4 of 4]

    409 AEG Airmen train Nigerien Armed Forces

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Two Niger Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes) members practice vehicle searches during a training event at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 17, 2022. The 409th ESFS hosted an eight-week course to train the FAN on various tactics such as combat lifesaving skills, weapon maneuvers, vehicle searches and patrol movements to better counter the escalating violent extremism in the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:48
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    Airmen
    Africa
    Air Force
    Mission Ready

