Two Niger Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes) members practice vehicle searches during a training event at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 17, 2022. The 409th ESFS hosted an eight-week course to train the FAN on various tactics such as combat lifesaving skills, weapon maneuvers, vehicle searches and patrol movements to better counter the escalating violent extremism in the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:48 Photo ID: 7070147 VIRIN: 220217-F-EI771-0127 Resolution: 5634x3844 Size: 6.73 MB Location: AGADEZ, NE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 409 AEG Airmen train Nigerien Armed Forces [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.