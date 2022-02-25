Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLDJ February 2022 Awards [Image 6 of 6]

    CLDJ February 2022 Awards

    DJIBOUTI

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Michael Doherty, a Sailor from Media, Pa is presented a Certificate of Appreciation by Capt. David Faehnle, the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti during a ceremony held on camp February 25th. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:08
    Photo ID: 7069869
    VIRIN: 220225-N-BT677-0094
    Resolution: 5755x4111
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: MEDIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ February 2022 Awards [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLDJ February 2022 Awards
    CLDJ February 2022 Awards
    CLDJ February 2022 Awards
    CLDJ February 2022 Awards
    CLDJ February 2022 Awards
    CLDJ February 2022 Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    US Navy
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT