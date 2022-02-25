U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Kevin Bostick, a Sailor from Washington, is presented The Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. David Faehnle, the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti during a ceremony held on camp February 25th. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:08 Photo ID: 7069865 VIRIN: 220225-N-BT677-0026 Resolution: 6710x4793 Size: 1.85 MB Location: DJ Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLDJ February 2022 Awards [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.