U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Andrea Navar, a Sailor from El Paso, Texas, is presented The Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. David Faehnle, the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti during a ceremony held on camp February 25th. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 02:08
|Photo ID:
|7069866
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-BT677-0043
|Resolution:
|6598x4713
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLDJ February 2022 Awards [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
