U.S. Navy Sailors recite the Sailors Creed prior to an award ceremony held on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 02:08
|Photo ID:
|7069864
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-BT677-0013
|Resolution:
|7016x4893
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLDJ February 2022 Awards [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT