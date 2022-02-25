Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ February 2022 Awards [Image 1 of 6]

    CLDJ February 2022 Awards

    DJIBOUTI

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    U.S. Navy Sailors recite the Sailors Creed prior to an award ceremony held on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:08
    Photo ID: 7069864
    VIRIN: 220225-N-BT677-0013
    Resolution: 7016x4893
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CLDJ February 2022 Awards [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Lemonnier
    US Navy
    CLDJ

