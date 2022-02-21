U.S. Air Force aircrew prepare to load a parachute into a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, during a mission to Ostrava Leos Janacek Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe Feb. 21, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

Date Taken: 02.21.2022
Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Corban Lundborg