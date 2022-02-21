Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

U.S. military leadership meets with an Allied pilot from the Czech Air Force in front of B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, during a press conference with Czech media at Ostrava Leos Janacek Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, during Bomber Task Force Europe Feb. 21, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

