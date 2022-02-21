U.S. military leadership engages with the Czech media in front of B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, during a press conference at Ostrava Leos Janacek Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, during Bomber Task Force Europe Feb. 21, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 15:07 Photo ID: 7069438 VIRIN: 220221-F-IZ285-1042 Resolution: 5391x3594 Size: 10.62 MB Location: CZ Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.