Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Loucks (left), and Capt. Corbin Boodee (right), 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, prepare to depart Ostrava Leos Janacek Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, in B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force Europe Feb. 21, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 15:07
|Photo ID:
|7069442
|VIRIN:
|220221-F-IZ285-1066
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.72 MB
|Location:
|CZ
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
