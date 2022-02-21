Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 11 of 12]

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Loucks (left), and Capt. Corbin Boodee (right), 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, prepare to depart Ostrava Leos Janacek Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, in B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force Europe Feb. 21, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 15:07
    Photo ID: 7069442
    VIRIN: 220221-F-IZ285-1066
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.72 MB
    Location: CZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #BomberTaskForceEurope #wearenato #8thairforce #afglobalstrike #usstrategiccommand

