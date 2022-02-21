U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Loucks (left), and Capt. Corbin Boodee (right), 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, prepare to depart Ostrava Leos Janacek Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, in B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force Europe Feb. 21, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 15:07 Photo ID: 7069442 VIRIN: 220221-F-IZ285-1066 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.72 MB Location: CZ Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.