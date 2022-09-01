Master Sgt. Joshua Upton, the 131st Bomb Wing's Maintainer of the Year, poses for a photo before an incentive flight in a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, Jan. 27, 2022, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. As a dedicated crew chief for Spirit 88-0329, Upton took primary responsiblity for ensuring the aircraft was ready to conduct operations anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo, 131st Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 14:03
|Photo ID:
|7069418
|VIRIN:
|220109-Z-F3883-2002
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|Hometown:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Upton named Maintainer of the Year, earns B-2 incentive flight [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
131st Bomb Wing Crew Chief of the Year earns B-2 flight
LEAVE A COMMENT