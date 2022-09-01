Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Upton named Maintainer of the Year, earns B-2 incentive flight [Image 5 of 6]

    Upton named Maintainer of the Year, earns B-2 incentive flight

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    131st Bomb Wing

    Master Sgt. Joshua Upton is all smiles following an incentive flight in a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan 9, 2022. Upton, the wing's Maintainer of the Year, earned his ride in the aircraft due to his exemplary work throughout 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo, 131st Bomb Wing Public Affairs)

    Air National Guard
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Missouri
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    131st Bomb Wing
    Crew Chief of the Year

