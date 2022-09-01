Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Upton named Maintainer of the Year, earns B-2 incentive flight

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    131st Bomb Wing

    Master Sgt. Joshua Upton, the 131st Bomb Wing's Maintainer of the Year, poses for a photo before an incentive flight in a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, Jan. 27, 2022, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. As a dedicated crew chief for Spirit 88-0329, Upton took primary responsiblity for ensuring the aircraft was ready to conduct operations anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo, 131st Bomb Wing Public Affairs)

