Upton named Maintainer of the Year, earns B-2 incentive flight

Master Sgt. Joshua Upton takes off in a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan 9, 2022, as 131st Bomb Wing Airmen look on. Upton, the wing's Maintainer of the Year, earned an inventive ride in the aircraft due to his exemplary work throughout 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo, 131st Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
131st Bomb Wing Crew Chief of the Year earns B-2 flight
