NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, pack camouflage netting during exercise Saber Strike 22 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. 5-4 ADA, a subordinate unit under the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, is the first unit in the U.S. Army to field, test and receive four M-SHORAD weapons system. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Gum)

