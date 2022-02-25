Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22 [Image 4 of 4]

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22

    POLAND

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Spc. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, pack camouflage netting during exercise Saber Strike 22 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. 5-4 ADA, a subordinate unit under the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, is the first unit in the U.S. Army to field, test and receive four M-SHORAD weapons system. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Gum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 12:29
    Photo ID: 7069350
    VIRIN: 220225-Z-HJ056-1653
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC

