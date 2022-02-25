U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, take down a tent during exercise Saber Strike 22 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. Exercises such as Saber Strike demonstrate the strategic readiness of the U.S. military through integration into multiple NATO ally and partner exercises. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7069345
|VIRIN:
|220225-Z-HJ056-1492
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
