    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22 [Image 2 of 4]

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22

    POLAND

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Spc. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker prototype sits at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The M-SHORAD defends maneuvering forces against unmanned aircraft systems, rotary-wing, and residual fixed-wing threats. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Gum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 12:31
    Photo ID: 7069346
    VIRIN: 220225-Z-HJ056-1039
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC

