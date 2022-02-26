220226-N-CY569-1216 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Javier Galeas, from Houston, assigned to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, uses a conveyer to moves supplies in the hanger bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 26, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 08:14 Photo ID: 7069203 VIRIN: 220226-N-CY569-1216 Resolution: 3804x2584 Size: 1.27 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.