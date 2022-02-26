Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 08:14 Photo ID: 7069207 VIRIN: 220226-N-GP384-1047 Resolution: 4707x3133 Size: 1.13 MB Location: IONIAN SEA

Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.