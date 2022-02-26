220226-N-CY569-1052 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) transits alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 26, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022