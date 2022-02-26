220226-N-GP384-1039 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Sergei Serghis, from Kerch, Ukraine, operates a radar on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 26, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

