100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Barnes Kadrick, 351st Air Refueling Squadron Boom Operator, runs through a checklist before providing F15E Strike Eagle with fuel in Eastern European airspace, Feb. 26, 2022. The 100th Aerial Refueling Wing assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall is currently operating missions out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, providing 24-hour support to NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

