A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker attached to the 100th Air Refueling Wing provides fuel to an F15E Strike Eagle in Eastern European airspace, Feb. 26, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 05:40 Photo ID: 7069163 VIRIN: 220226-F-VY348-0035 Resolution: 3649x4561 Size: 1006.94 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.