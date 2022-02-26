Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops [Image 3 of 6]

    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker provides fuel to an F15E Strike Eagle in Eastern European airspace, Feb. 26, 2022. The 100th Aerial Refueling Wing assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall is currently operating missions out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, providing 24-hour support to NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7069165
    VIRIN: 220226-F-VY348-0073
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops
    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops
    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops
    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops
    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops
    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F15E Strike Eagle
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT