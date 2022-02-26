100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops

A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker provides fuel to an F15E Strike Eagle in Eastern European airspace, Feb. 26, 2022. The 100th Aerial Refueling Wing assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall is currently operating missions out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, providing 24-hour support to NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

