    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops [Image 4 of 6]

    100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Barnes Kadrick, 351st Air Refueling Squadron Boom Operator, supplies fuel to F15E Strike Eagle over Eastern Europe, Feb. 26, 2022. The 351 ARS mission is to improve interoperability with allied and partner nations in Europe and around the world. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7069166
    VIRIN: 220226-F-VY348-0085
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F15E Strike Eagle
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker
    EuropeanSupport2022

