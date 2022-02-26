U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Barnes Kadrick, 351st Air Refueling Squadron Boom Operator, supplies fuel to F15E Strike Eagle over Eastern Europe, Feb. 26, 2022. The 351 ARS mission is to improve interoperability with allied and partner nations in Europe and around the world. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 05:41 Photo ID: 7069166 VIRIN: 220226-F-VY348-0085 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.15 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports Eastern European Ops [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.