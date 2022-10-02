165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez, the command chief of the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, clears his M4 carbine prior to participating in dry firing and weapon transition drills with the 165th Strategic Response Team during their bi-monthly training on February 10, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th Security Forces Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

