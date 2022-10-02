165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Overholt, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 165th Strategic Response Team, 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, gives demonstration during weapon transition and reloading drills on Feb. 10, 2022 at the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th SFS Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

