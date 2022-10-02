Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training [Image 4 of 6]

    165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Overholt, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 165th Strategic Response Team, 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, gives demonstration during weapon transition and reloading drills on Feb. 10, 2022 at the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th SFS Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

