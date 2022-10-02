165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training

Georgia Air National Guardsmen and members of the 165th Strategic Response Team at the 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, complete dry firing drills during weapon training on Feb. 10, 2022 in the mobility room at the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th SFS Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

