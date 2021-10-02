165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez, the command chief of the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, participated in dry firing drills on a M18 Claymore mine and M4 carbine as well as transition and reloading drills with the 165th Strategic Response Team during their bi-monthly training on February 10, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th Security Forces Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

