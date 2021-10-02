U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez, the command chief of the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, participated in dry firing drills on a M18 Claymore mine and M4 carbine as well as transition and reloading drills with the 165th Strategic Response Team during their bi-monthly training on February 10, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th Security Forces Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7069104
|VIRIN:
|220210-Z-PJ280-1009
|Resolution:
|1205x720
|Size:
|223.13 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
