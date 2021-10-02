Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez, the command chief of the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, participated in dry firing drills on a M18 Claymore mine and M4 carbine as well as transition and reloading drills with the 165th Strategic Response Team during their bi-monthly training on February 10, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th Security Forces Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Weapon training
    Command Chief
    Dry Fire Drills
    165th Security Forces
    Strategic Response Team

