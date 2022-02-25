NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lawrence Taylor, a command and control systems integrator with the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment coordinates information between the U.S. and Polish air defense Soldiers in support of Saber Strike in BPTA, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. 10th AAMDC recognizes that it will always fight alongside allies and partners, and therefore always strives to integrate allied and partner Air and Missile Defense forces in tough and realistic training. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)

