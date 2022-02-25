Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Strykers prototypes from the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment are staged in preparation for air defense training exercise in BPTA, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. This is the first exercise debut of the four prototype M-SHORAD Strykers. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 14:21 Photo ID: 7069009 VIRIN: 220225-Z-DG833-825 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.14 MB Location: PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Clinton Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.