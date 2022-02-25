A Polish air defense Soldier trains with a ZU-23 anti-aircraft cannon during combined exercise Saber Strike at BPTA, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. Training together now provides shared understanding when conflict occurs. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 14:20
|Photo ID:
|7069008
|VIRIN:
|220225-Z-DG833-681
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Clinton Thompson, identified by DVIDS
