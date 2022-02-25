NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

SGT William Henry, an M-SHORAD vehicle commander in the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducts training with the Stinger air defense system during exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. 10th AAMDC’s most important job is to ensure the consistent readiness and availability of the most capable and well-equipped air and missile defense forces in the world. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)

