Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay [Image 5 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Aleksandr Freutel 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) handle a line during a fueling-at-sea with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 13:13
    Photo ID: 7068973
    VIRIN: 220226-N-DF558-1115
    Resolution: 2296x1640
    Size: 927.13 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    CONAC
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 2022 DEPLOYMENT
    NAVY CARRIER CENTENNIAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT