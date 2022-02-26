Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay [Image 2 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Aleksandr Freutel 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Matthew Pearson, from Houston, observes a fueling-at-sea with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 13:13
    Photo ID: 7068970
    VIRIN: 220226-N-DF558-1037
    Resolution: 3279x2342
    Size: 820.52 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    CONAC
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 2022 DEPLOYMENT
    NAVY CARRIER CENTENNIAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT