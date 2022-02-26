Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Matthew Pearson, from Houston, observes a fueling-at-sea with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

Date Taken: 02.26.2022
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA