PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) heave line during a fueling-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7068969
|VIRIN:
|220226-N-DF558-1058
|Resolution:
|3422x2444
|Size:
|895.68 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
