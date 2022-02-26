PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) heave line during a fueling-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 13:13 Photo ID: 7068969 VIRIN: 220226-N-DF558-1058 Resolution: 3422x2444 Size: 895.68 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.