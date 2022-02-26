Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 3 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Aleksandr Freutel 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) inspect a nose gear launch assembly in preparation for flight operations. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 13:13
    Photo ID: 7068971
    VIRIN: 220226-N-DF558-1095
    Resolution: 3584x2560
    Size: 878.62 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Mobile Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    CONAC
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 2022 DEPLOYMENT
    NAVY CARRIER CENTENNIAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT