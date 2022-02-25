INS SATAVAHANA, India (Feb. 25, 2022) – Cdr. Timothy Bierbach, Executive Officer for the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, speaks with representative of the Indian Navy during an icebreaker event for the Multilateral Naval Exercise 'MILAN 2022' at INS Satavahana in Visakhapatnam, India, Feb. 25, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

