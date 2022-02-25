INS SATAVAHANA, India (Feb. 25, 2022) – Various nations perform a skydiving exercise in celebration of the beginning of the Multilateral Naval Exercise 'MILAN 2022' in Visakhapatnam, India, Feb. 25, 2022. Milan is a biennial event hosted by the Indian Navy to bring friendly navies together for professional interaction and to promote mutual understanding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

