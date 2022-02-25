Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILAN 2022 [Image 3 of 6]

    MILAN 2022

    INDIA

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon J Vinson 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    INS SATAVAHANA, India (Feb. 25, 2022) – Admiral R. Hari Kumar, India’s Chief of Naval Staff, speaks with representatives from the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ along with several other nations during an icebreaker event for Multilateral Naval Exercise 'MILAN 2022' at INS Satavahana in Visakhapatnam, India, Feb. 25, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 04:08
    Location: IN
