INS SATAVAHANA, India (Feb. 25, 2022) – Members of the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47 pose for a photo with other nations representatives while attending an icebreaker event for the Multilateral Naval Exercise 'MILAN 2022' at INS Satavahana in Visakhapatnam, India, Feb. 25, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 04:08 Photo ID: 7068563 VIRIN: 220225-N-OZ224-152 Resolution: 3803x2535 Size: 4.29 MB Location: IN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MILAN 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.